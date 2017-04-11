34-year-old arrested for stabbing man trying to break up bar fight

Related Coverage Man stabbed during altercation at bar in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man has been arrested for stabbing a man trying to break up a fight outside of a bar last month.

On March 17, police say a fight broke out between two groups of people outside the Dockside Bar. A man who tried to break up the fight was stabbed in his lower back. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

On April 10, police arrested 34-year-old Troy Murallo Bergeson of New London. He is charged with first-degree assault. Police say he is also being held on violation of probation charges.