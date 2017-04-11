Apps to file your taxes on time

Related Coverage Tax time means scam time, so look out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/CNN)– Tax day is a week away. If you still need to file your taxes, don’t worry, you can get it done at your fingertips. All it takes is a few minutes of your time and a quick download to make the deadline. There is still time and technology to file your taxes.

Turbo Tax, H&R Block and other big box preparers have do it-yourself apps to help you file. If you want a one-on-one accountant that you don’t have to meet face-to-face, try Schwingo. You will get a price quote of about how much it will cost to file your taxes and they will match you with an accountant. You can pay, review and sign tax documents while e-filing with the app.

Taxfyle is another app that can match you with a licensed tax professional. You can upload documents, chat and follow your filing all through the app. Best part: the entire process to file a return takes an average of 45 minutes.

While you are downloading apps: check out IRS2GO. This is the official app of the IRS where you can check your refund status, make a payment and find free tax prep help, making it easier for you to settle up with Uncle Sam.

Whatever you decide to do, you want to make it quick! The tax deadline is just one week from Tuesday.