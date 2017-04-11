BBB warns of political fundraising call scam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- The Better Business Bureau says a con artist is trying to separate people from their money in a political fundraising phone scam.

The consumer organization says people get a phone call and the caller I-D shows it’s coming from someone in Washington D.C. But, it turns out scammers can fake this by using sophisticated phone number spoofing technology.

The Better Business Bureau reiterates a common warning, that you should never give out bank or credit card numbers over the phone and be extremely cautions about any request for monetary donation that comes over social media.