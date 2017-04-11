Bike share program could be coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We could soon see a lot more bicycles on the streets of New Haven. A meeting Tuesday night could put the Elm City one-step closer to a bike-sharing program.

An Aldermanic committee will hear from the public about this Tuesday night. It’s pretty likely New Haven will get a bike share program of some kind.

You may know about things like the Citibike program in New York City. Big city bike shares are often aimed at tourists. New Haven’s Bike Share is steering right at folks who live, work, and go to school in the Elm City. There would be around 30 different stations around the city. You pay a fee, and you get to take a bike from one station and return it to any station.

People are already suggesting station locations using See, Click, Fix. Every bike would have embedded GPS, so if somebody steals one, police will find it pretty quick. The city would work with a private company that’s done this before, has the technology and knows how to operate it so the system pays for itself, and that’s why this is likely to get approved by the city – it does not cost taxpayers anything.

If I you want to make your voice heard, the meeting is from 6-8 here at City Hall.