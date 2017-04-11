Bob’s Stores to close 9 Connecticut locations after bankruptcy filing

WTNH.com Staff Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A company that started here in Connecticut decades ago is planning to close a number of stores here in the state because of its bankruptcy filing.

Bob’s Stores” is looking to close nine Connecticut stores, including locations in Middletown, Milford and Hamden, according to the “New Haven Register.”

Bob's Stores and EMS facing bankruptcy again

The store has been around since the 1950’s when the first store opened in Middletown.

Its parent company also plans to close “Eastern Mountain Sports” stores in Manchester and Fairfield.

