Connecticut officer faces drunk driving charge

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Connecticut police officer had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit to drive when she was involved in a crash earlier this month.

The Republican-American reports that Plymouth Officer Kimberly Parrott was allowed to remain free on $500 bond after a court hearing Monday on a drunken driving charge. She did not attend. Her lawyer appeared on her behalf.

Police say 90 minutes after the April 1 crash in Bristol that snapped a utility pole the 45-year-old Parrott’s blood-alcohol level was almost .22. She was not injured. Police say she had bloodshot eyes and had trouble maintaining her balance.

Parrott is currently taking vacation time pending an internal investigation that could result in disciplinary action. She has worked for the Plymouth department since 2003.

