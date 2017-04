SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — First Responders are on the scene of a crash in Seymour Tuesday night.

News 8 received several Report-It videos and pictures from the scene on Rimmon Street where a car crashed into a pole. The telephone pole snapped in half. Eversource is now reporting more than 450 outages in Seymour.

There is no word on how many people were in the car and the extent of injuries.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story with new information as we receive it.