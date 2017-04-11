Cruisin’ Connecticut – April Vacation at the Connecticut Science Center

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Hartford, home of the Connecticut Science Center. You can experience special April vacation activities there for the kids!

We’re open every single day, so you can come down spend some time with our animals on the floor. We have daily story time and live science.

You can even see larger mammals that aren’t typically at the Science Center:

Back by popular demand we have our wildlife encounters experience, they’ll be here a select few days, our bigger mammals that you don’t get to see every day with us.

There is also a traveling exhibit on display right now:

It’s engineering earth. So we’re actually studying how we’ve used earth not only here but throughout history, different types of building styles and construction methods.

Visit the Connecticut Science Center: 250 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103

