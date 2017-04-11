Emergency crews pull person from tracks at Union Station

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency crews were called to Union Station in New Haven Tuesday morning.

News 8 was on the scene when they pulled someone from the train tracks. It’s unclear if the person fell or had some sort of medical issue.

This happened on track three at Union Station.  The incident does not appear to have affected any train service for the morning.

The condition of the person who was involved is unknown at this time. The scene has been cleared.

