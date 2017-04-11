Flood Watch for Connecticut River later this week

(WTNH) — The unseasonably warm weather is great for enjoying outdoor activities, but it comes with a few trade-offs. The pollen count is running very high, and soon the Connecticut River will be, too. The warm weather stretched throughout all of New England on Tuesday, so areas upstream of Connecticut are seeing rapid snow melt into the river.

Flooding is not expected to be a major issue, with most spots along the river seeing minor flooding – just 1-2′ above flood stage. There is also no steady rain in the forecast for the next week, so it’s unlikely that the rising river will be exacerbated by rainfall.

If you want to check on the river gauges in Connecticut, the National Weather Service has a page where you can do just that. Hover over the dots on the map for a graph depicting the current river stage and the forecast.