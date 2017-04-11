Gil Simmons live at the “Save-A-Suit” event for local Veterans

By Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–  Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, a veteran himself, was proud to be live at Hamden High School for the Save-A-Suit event to help out veterans across the state.

save a suit group Gil Simmons live at the Save A Suit event for local Veterans

People were asked to bring gently used and new suits to Hamden High School for the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community expo and help Save-A-Suit.

save a suit keith Gil Simmons live at the Save A Suit event for local Veterans

Save-A-Suit is a non-profit organization that provides our former military and college graduates with professional business attire so they can reenter the workforce.

save a suit marissa Gil Simmons live at the Save A Suit event for local Veterans

The event was held from noon to 4 p.m.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s