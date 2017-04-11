Gil Simmons live at the “Save-A-Suit” event for local Veterans

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, a veteran himself, was proud to be live at Hamden High School for the Save-A-Suit event to help out veterans across the state.

People were asked to bring gently used and new suits to Hamden High School for the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community expo and help Save-A-Suit.

Save-A-Suit is a non-profit organization that provides our former military and college graduates with professional business attire so they can reenter the workforce.

The event was held from noon to 4 p.m.