Hartford Marriott Hotel reopens ballroom after disinfecting



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Marriott Hotel in downtown Hartford, that was forced to shutdown its ballroom after several people got sick at an event, has been cleared to reopen.

The city’s health director says the Marriott Hotel Downtown has complied with its order to disinfect the area and the ballroom can now reopen and resume normal operations.

“On Monday, April 10, 2017, the City of Hartford advised the Marriott Hotel Downtown that it may re-open its ballroom and resume normal operations. This action is taken as a result of the investigation being conducted by the Hartford Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Connecticut Department of Public Health. The Marriott Hotel Downtown has complied with all aspects of the health order issued by HHS on April 6, 2017,” said Dr. Rhule, Director of City of Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department.

Several people reported having Norovirus-like symptoms after attending events there two weekends ago.