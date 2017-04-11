How your plants can help your allergies

We all know the typical allergy symptoms, sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, scratchy throat. Some of this can be cured with medicine, shots, and proper hygene, but what if I told you that there are actually plants you can buy that will improve the air quality inside your house? It’s true!

You’ve likely heard that a hepa filter can help scrub your house clean of allergens. Unfortunately they cost money to run, and can be an eyesore, so here are some plants that can help scub your house clean of allergens, and make it look nicer too!

First up is the peace lily. It thrives with in the shade with little water, and helps remove airbourne volatile organic compounds. Just be careful, it is toxic for humans and pets to consume!

English ivy grows very well ouside, but can be potted inside too. This plant cleans the air and will help reduce mold in your house as well.

Referred to as snake plant, or mother-in-law’s tongue, this cool looking plant is fantastic at absorbing airbourne toxins such as formaldehyde, nitrogen oxide, benzene, and xylene.

Mums may be a fall plant for the outdoors, but inside they can do a lot of good too! Just be careful, they are poisonous to animals!

Additionally plants like the draceana, daisy, and bamboo palm can help purify the air. Just make sure to wipe the leaves down with a wet cloth periodically.

Now one important thing is to make sure that you don’t over-water plants. Too much water creates a lot of moisture and that can create mold which is never good for anyone to be breathing in. Good luck this allergy season, I’m Meteorologist Sam Kantrow, News8.