How your plants can help your allergies

By Published: Updated:

We all know the typical allergy symptoms, sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, scratchy throat. Some of this can be cured with medicine, shots, and proper hygene, but what if I told you that there are actually plants you can buy that will improve the air quality inside your house? It’s true!

You’ve likely heard that a hepa filter can help scrub your house clean of allergens. Unfortunately they cost money to run, and can be an eyesore, so here are some plants that can help scub your house clean of allergens, and make it look nicer too!

First up is the peace lily. It thrives with in the shade with little water, and helps remove airbourne volatile organic compounds. Just be careful, it is toxic for humans and pets to consume!

English ivy grows very well ouside, but can be potted inside too. This plant cleans the air and will help reduce mold in your house as well.

Referred to as snake plant, or mother-in-law’s tongue, this cool looking plant is fantastic at absorbing airbourne toxins such as formaldehyde, nitrogen oxide, benzene, and xylene.

Mums may be a fall plant for the outdoors, but inside they can do a lot of good too! Just be careful, they are poisonous to animals!

Additionally plants like the draceana, daisy, and bamboo palm can help purify the air. Just make sure to wipe the leaves down with a wet cloth periodically.

Now one important thing is to make sure that you don’t over-water plants. Too much water creates a lot of moisture and that can create mold which is never good for anyone to be breathing in. Good luck this allergy season, I’m Meteorologist Sam Kantrow, News8.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s