Lawmakers propose to collect sugary beverage tax

(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Lawmakers are taking aim at sugary drinks.They’re hoping to collect millions off of a new tax.

This impacts carbonated and non-carbonated sugary drinks. And in just a few hours they’ll be tackling this in the capital city. What they’re talking about is a one cent per ounce tax. So, an 8 ounce can of soda or sugary juice would cost you an extra 8 cents.

Exactly, which drinks would be impacted still needs to be ironed out. The idea is that folks will either cut down on some of these unhealthy options and if they don’t, the state could make millions off of them.

Local politicians have tried to get this passed before and they haven’t garnered enough support. When other cities have passed similar bills, the American Beverage Association has been very critical, stating these laws are discriminatory and highly unpopular.

So if this passes, the bill states they’ll use the money collected for certain education and outreach programs. It starts at 11:30 a.m. in Hartford.

