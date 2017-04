HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut lawmakers want to save boaters some money by cutting the boat tax.

Right now, there’s a tax in effect for boats valued over a certain amount.

The state is trying to remain competitive with surrounding states, like Rhode Island, that do not have any tax.

Not all Connecticut boaters pay the tax. Boats docked in Connecticut for 60 days or less are exempt from the sales and use tax.

The hearing on the boat tax is happening in Hartford on Tuesday at noon.