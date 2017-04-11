Local travelers react to passenger being dragged from United flight

By Published:
This Sunday, April 9, 2017, image made from a video provided by Audra D. Bridges shows a passenger being removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago. Video of police officers dragging the passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar Monday on social media, and a spokesman for the airline insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man. (Audra D. Bridges via AP)


(WTNH) — The video of the man being dragged off of a United Airlines flight has drawn millions of views online.

It happens all the time; a flight is overbooked. First, the airline tries to entice you off with a voucher, money, but this time around there were no takers. So, United Airlines asked randomly selected passengers to give up their seats, and one a 69-year-old man refused. They forcibly removed him from the plane, which they can legally do.

“The fact that it is in the fine print doesn’t make it good practice,” said Kathleen Mullin, who teaches criminal justice at the University of Saint Joseph.

She says the airline may have had the right to remove the passenger from the plane, but the way they did it, with cell phones recording, could land them in court.

“He certainly suffered what I consider to be bodily injury from the video I saw. He’s bleeding from the face, he is being dragged off the airplane forcibly. So I do think he’s going to have recourse against the airline and against the entity the airport police,” said Mullin.

All passengers we talked to could agree on one thing, United has a social media and PR nightmare on their hands.

Passenger Mike Ebmeier from Baltimore just arrived on a United flight at Bradley. He says as a veteran flyer, United did the right thing.

“I travel probably once a week, so I think the guy should’ve complied with the request to get off the plane. There is a lot of things that happen and the pilots and staff have to have control of the aircraft,” said Ebmeier.

Eunice Rivera from New Haven says it’s hard to watch the video.

“When you see that, would you want to travel on an airline like that, that drags passengers out of the airline?” said Rivera.

In a statement released by the CEO of United, he says he emphatically stands behind his employees for doing the right thing.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s