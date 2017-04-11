Loved ones remember West Haven man killed in motorcycle accident



MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifty-one-year-old Pasquale Marchitto died in a motorcycle accident Sunday in West Haven. His daughter Amanda said her father was a family man and well-known in the shoreline community.

“He had a big heart. Everyone will say it. I called that man no matter the time of day and he was there for me,” said Amanda Marchitto.

Amanda said her father took the motorcycle out Sunday afternoon with his fiancé because it was a beautiful day to ride.

“They were going out to get lunch. They were on their way to get lunch. They had just taken the turn onto Campbell Avenue,” said Amanda.

The motorcycle crash happened in the area of Campbell Avenue and Blohm Street. Both were taken to the hospital where Pasquale died. His fiance survived, but badly hurt.

“She has a fractured wrist, she has a broken cheek bone, a broken jaw, she has a broken leg, a broken ankle, broken ribs,” said Amanda.

Amanda said her dad’s fiancé is recalling moments before the crash.

“They tried stopping and they tried getting out of the way. My dad couldn’t. She said that they knew that they were going to hit,” said Amanda.

From West Haven to Stratford, Pasquale had many friends from several motorcycle clubs. He was an electrician, but outside of work his family says he loved to ride.

“Motorcycles were his life. His whole life since me and Ed were very young. He had always been involved in them his whole life. That is just who he was,” said Amanda.

Pasquale had two grandchildren and loved spending time with his family. Amanda says family holidays without her father will never be the same.

“My dad was my best friend. So now that he is gone it is literally that a piece is missing,” said Amanda.

The wake will be held at the Porto Funeral Home in West Haven Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A blessing will follow at the Porto Funeral Home Thursday at 11 a.m.