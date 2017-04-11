Meals-on-Wheels volunteer dies after being run over by her own truck

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 78-year-old woman volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels has died after being hit by her own truck in Clinton late Tuesday morning.

Clinton police say Carol Moriarty, of Old Lyme, was delivering food as a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels when she stopped at a home on Alden Drive just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Moriarty parked her Dodge pickup truck on an incline in the driveway, and made her food delivery at the home.

When Moriarty returned to get into her truck, it began to roll backwards, according to officers. Moriarty tried to stop the roll, and was knocked down. She fell underneath her truck, and was run over by the left front wheel.

Moriarty suffered head injuries. First responders rendered emergency aid at the scene, but Moriarty died while en route to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Police said witnesses at the scene did not see the event directly, but immediately called 9-1-1 once they saw what happened. Clinton police, as well as officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are continuing their investigation.