Murder suspect arrested at Bradley International Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have arrested the man responsible for murdering a woman in Massachusetts. Officials say, 19-year-old Roberto Santiago was apprehended at Bradley International Airport Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred Monday afternoon in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Around 12:53 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman shot at an apartment. When they arrived on scene 18-year-old, Delilah Santiago,was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators were then led to Hartford after it was confirmed that the suspect, Roberto Santiago, purchased a ticket at Bradley with a destination of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

West Springfield Police Department, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police were able to apprehend Santiago before he got on that flight.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “This was a tragic incident that resulted in a young woman senselessly losing her life. My sympathy and thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends. This quick arrest comes as a result of the constructive collaboration between the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office, the West Springfield Police Department, and members of my office’s Murder and Major Felonies Unit, especially Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett. I thank them all for their great work. This cooperation will continue as my office now focuses its effort on a successful prosecution and justice for the victim and her family.”

Roberto Santiago will be arraigned in Springfield District Court.