NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was found dead at his place of work in North Haven Tuesday morning.

Police tell News 8 that officers were called to a tow truck company at 332 Old Maple Avenue on a report of a dead person. Police discovered that a man who worked there was found deceased.

There is no word on the condition that the body was found in but police say this was not a suspicious incident.

Police have not released the man’s identity or any further details at this time.