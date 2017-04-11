Pedestrian struck after driver runs red light in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car in New Haven.

It happened at the intersection of College Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 8 p.m. Monday night.

A man was walking across the road without the walk signal when a driver coming down College Street allegedly ran a red light. That car hit a car driving legally on Martin Luther King Boulevard and then that car hit the pedestrian in the street.

Police say the pedestrian suffered a head laceration and is now in stable condition at the hospital.

New Haven’s Transportation Director says it is an example of why the rules of the road need to be obeyed.

“We know that speed kills, and that red light running and violations of our civic code lead to an environment of death and carnage,” said Doug Hausladen, New Haven Transportation Director.

He says there will be a full investigation into what happened. So far no arrests have been made.