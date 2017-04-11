Pedestrian struck after driver runs red light in New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car in New Haven.

It happened at the intersection of College Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 8 p.m. Monday night.

A man was walking across the road without the walk signal when a driver coming down College Street allegedly ran a red light. That car hit a car driving legally on Martin Luther King Boulevard and then that car hit the pedestrian in the street.

Police say the pedestrian suffered a head laceration and is now in stable condition at the hospital.

New Haven’s Transportation Director says it is an example of why the rules of the road need to be obeyed.

“We know that speed kills, and that red light running and violations of our civic code lead to an environment of death and carnage,” said Doug Hausladen, New Haven Transportation Director.

He says there will be a full investigation into what happened. So far no arrests have been made.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s