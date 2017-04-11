Petco won’t be charged in death of pug during nail trim

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Petco will not face charges in last month’s death of a 5-year-old pug that was getting its nails trimmed at a Rhode Island store.

The Newport Daily News (http://bit.ly/2o3SlBy ) reports the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found no evidence employees acted recklessly or with intent to hurt the animal, named Ollie.

A Petco spokeswoman extended condolences to the dog’s owners in an email, saying the company was not surprised with the agency’s findings. The pet store chain previously blamed the dog’s death on a longer than normal soft palate blocking his airway.

Rep. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, has introduced a bill that would require animal groomers to be licensed. No license is currently required in the state. Still, the dog’s owners say the bill isn’t tough enough.

