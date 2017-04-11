Police issue silver alert for missing Meriden teen

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Meriden.

The Bristol Police Department is currently seeking information on finding Janeslion Santana, of Meriden.

She was last seen on April 8th at 141 Lillian Road, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Janeslion is 5’5″ tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of rosary beads and flowers on her left forearm.

Police say Janeslion has been found in New Britain and Hartford in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at (860) 584-3011.