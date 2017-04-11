Rare Amur Tiger now on exhibit at Beardsley Zoo

By Published:
Amur Tiger (Beardsley Zoo)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A rare Amur Tiger, also known as a Siberian Tiger, has been put on exhibit at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport after completing a quarantine period.

The ten-year-old tiger named Changbai arrived at the zoo in January from the Philadelphia Zoo and has spent the past 3 months becoming familiar with her new home and is now on display for the public to see.  According to the zoo, Changbai who weighs 297 pounds is small for a female Amur Tiger.

Amur or Siberian Tigers are very rare.  There are less than 500 in the wild and are endangered.  They are the largest cat in the world with males weighing up to 675 pounds and females 350 pounds.  No two tigers have the same striped pattern.  They live in Southeast Russia and small areas of China and North Korea. Tigers live 10 to 15 years in the wild and up to 22 years in captivity.

