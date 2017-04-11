Sen. Blumenthal urges President Trump to stop community policing threats, defunding

(WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to take a stand against President Trump’s community policing.

Blumenthal called upon President Trump to reconsider the federal budget cuts that would pull funding from local police departments, like New Haven. Blumenthal also urged Trump to stop the threats to defund Sanctuary Cities and enlist police in federal immigration enforcement. He says this action would not hold up in court.

“New Haven could lose funding, as could the State of Connecticut, but I can tell you right now, we would fight it in the courts, we would win in the courts,” said Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal is now working to get more federal dollars for local police departments going forward.

