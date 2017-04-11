Shelton police arrest man accused of pulling a gun on his neighbor while drunk

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man is accused of pulling a gun on his neighbor while has was drunk.

Police arrested 58-year-old Mario Williams Tuesday. The arrest stems from an incident were the Shelton Police were called to the Wooster Street Market for a report of a dispute at the store. It was reported that one of the men involved in the dispute brandished a firearm.

Upon arrival officers spoke with the complainant who stated him and his ex-neighbor, Williams, had been arguing over neighborhood issues. The complainant stated that Williams pulled a firearm and pointed it at him during the dispute. Williams, who was still scene, had a handgun in his possession and was discovered to be under the influence.

Williams has been charged with Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, Threatening 2nd degree, Breach of Peace and Carrying a Firearm under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. Williams was given a Derby Superior court date of April 24 and released on a $2,500 bond.