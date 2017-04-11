Southington firefighter injured in Fleetwood Road fire

By Published: Updated:
(File)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington firefighter was injured during an overnight blaze that firefighters believe began in a garage on Fleetwood Road.

The Southington Fire Department had a “busy night” fighting a fire on Fleetwood Road, according to a captain.

The fire was called in by an occupant at 12:43 a.m., say firefighters. A total of three people got out before crews arrived, and a total of three cats were rescued.

Everybody was reported “safe and sound,” however a firefighter was injured. There is no word on the nature of the injury, but a captain tells News 8 it was neither smoke inhalation nor a burn, and that it was “minor.” The firefighter was quickly treated and released at a nearby hospital.

The fire was under control at 1:48 a.m., and a little later, the Fleetwood Road was reopened.

Crews say that the structure fire spread from the garage, and that the damage was extensive enough to displace the three occupants. Firefighters say they offered assistance from the American Red Cross in finding accommodations, but it was refused.

There is no official word yet on the cause or origin, but a fire marshal will be back on-scene Tuesday morning to investigate.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s