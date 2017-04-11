Southington firefighter injured in Fleetwood Road fire

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington firefighter was injured during an overnight blaze that firefighters believe began in a garage on Fleetwood Road.

The Southington Fire Department had a “busy night” fighting a fire on Fleetwood Road, according to a captain.

The fire was called in by an occupant at 12:43 a.m., say firefighters. A total of three people got out before crews arrived, and a total of three cats were rescued.

Everybody was reported “safe and sound,” however a firefighter was injured. There is no word on the nature of the injury, but a captain tells News 8 it was neither smoke inhalation nor a burn, and that it was “minor.” The firefighter was quickly treated and released at a nearby hospital.

The fire was under control at 1:48 a.m., and a little later, the Fleetwood Road was reopened.

Crews say that the structure fire spread from the garage, and that the damage was extensive enough to displace the three occupants. Firefighters say they offered assistance from the American Red Cross in finding accommodations, but it was refused.

There is no official word yet on the cause or origin, but a fire marshal will be back on-scene Tuesday morning to investigate.