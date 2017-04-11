Students invited to enjoy fro-yo with the pink moon

(WTNH)– A full pink moon will rise Tuesday night so a local frozen yogurt shop is inviting young students to bring their families out for an educational viewing party.

Local teachers will show kids how to channel their inner Galileo by tracking the full moon as it rises. The kids will also be able to create their very own frozen yogurt ‘galaxy.’

The event starts at 8 p.m. at Sweet Frog frozen yogurt shops across the state. Children 14 years of age and younger will receive free small samples of pink frozen yogurt to decorate and enjoy!