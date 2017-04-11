Victim identified in fatal West Haven motorcycle crash

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven police  have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Police have identified the victim as 51-year-old Pasquale H. Marchitto, of West Haven. Police say the accident took place on Sunday afternoon at Campbell Avenue and Blohm Street.

Both Marchitto and his passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash. Marchitto later died of his injuries. The condition of his passenger is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

