West Haven VA breaks ground on Fisher House for families of veterans



(WTNH) — The West Haven VA broke ground on Tuesday on a new project designed to provide comfort and support for families of veterans.

The 16-suite Fisher House will provide a home away from home at no cost for families and caregivers of veterans receiving treatment at the West Haven campus.

“It’s my hope that when a family walks through the doors of this house, they’ll know that there are others who not only appreciate their service and honor that service, but values helping them in their time of need,” said President of the Fisher House Foundation, David Coker.

The Fisher House Foundation has 71 houses located in the United States, Germany and the UK. The houses provide up to 950 people lodging per night.