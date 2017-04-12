1 dead after North Stonington shooting

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one person has died after a shooting in North Stonington.

Around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon, Connecticut State Police responded to a shooting at 628 Lantern Hill Road. Troopers found one person who had sustained life threatening injuries. Just before 10 p.m., state police announced the victim had died and the incident is now being treated as a homicide.

Eastern District Major Crime has assumed the investigation. Detectives have identified a person of interest, but have not released details on that person.

There is no threat to the public or community.

Anyone who may have information on this homicide is urged to call State Police at (860)870-5595. All calls will remain confidential.