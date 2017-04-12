1 teen dead, 5 others injured after car crash splits utility pole in Seymour

Related Coverage 1 dead, 5 injured in Seymour crash

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– Utility crews are replacing a pole after a deadly crash involving a car filled with teenagers in Seymour. The crash happened late Tuesday night, near several homes on Rimmon Street.

Those five people who survived this crash are in the hospital right now. Emergency responders on scene tells News 8 that some of their injuries are life threatening.

The crash happened right around 9:30 p.m. when a car hit a utility pole, resulting in that pole splitting in half. The car then flipped over and landed on its roof in someone’s front yard.

Rimmon Street is still closed as crews and police remain on scene.

The police department says that speed was definitely a factor in this crash. We know that six people were in that car and that all of them were between 15 and 18 years old. One of them died and that person’s name is not being released.

“Right now we definitely know speed was a factor and then we are going to look at everything else to try and determine what happened,” said Deputy Chief Paul Satkowski, Seymour Police Department.

Right now we don’t know if everyone who was in the car is from Seymour or not. This week schools here in town are on spring break.

The investigation is underway to try to figure out what caused this crash.

Utility crews are still on scene working to replace the pole as of Wednesday morning.