Arrest made for Berlin Turnpike T-Mobile robbery

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An arrest has been made for the November armed robbery at T-Mobile on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington where employee’s were tied up.

Newington Police have charged 26-year-old Demetrius Wilkes with 2 counts of robbery 1st degree, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit robbery 1st degree, 3 counts of kidnapping 1st degree with a firearm, 3 counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping 1st degree with a firearm, 3 counts of unlawful restraint 1st degree, 3 counts of conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint 1st degree, 3 counts of reckless endangerment 1st degree, 3 counts of conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment 1st degree, 3 counts of threatening 1st degree, 3 counts of conspiracy to commit threatening 1st degree, larceny 3rd degree, conspiracy to commit larceny 3rd, larceny 6th degree, conspiracy to commit larceny 6th degree.

According to police, Wilkes, along with another person, approached employees as they were closing the store on November 3rd and forced the employees back into the store, where they tied up two employees and forced a third employee to open a safe at gun point. The suspects then fled with cash and merchandise.