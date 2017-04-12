Beach/Boating Safety – Water Temps Still Dangerous

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

With the beautiful yesterday and decent weather continuing during much of the 8 day forecast, the beach will start to become a popular spot. Beach/boat safety is always a concern throughout the year and especially this time of the year when water temperatures are still cold. Keep in mind, even though air temperatures are forecast to be in the 60s,70s and even 80s throughout the week, water temperatures are still chilly in the mid 40s. Water takes much longer to heat/cool then land surface areas.

According to a hypothermia criteria chart, when water temperatures are between 40° and 50°, it only takes 30 to 60 minutes to suffer from exhaustion or unconsciousness. The expected time for survival is just 1-3 hours if one is exposed in these water conditions. When the water is between 50° and 60°, exhaustion and unconsciousness may set in just 1-2 hours after being in the water. However, survival time is increased to 1-6 hours.

I don’t want to discourage anyone from putting their boat in the water just yet, but just keep in mind that this time of the year, the water can be very dangerous. Also, anyone who likes to kayak. Rivers are running higher and faster than normal due to recent rainfall and snow melt up north. Life jackets are a MUST!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

