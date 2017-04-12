Big liquor store blaze shuts down Tolland Turnpike in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A half a mile stretch of the Tolland Turnpike is shut down while firefighters battle a blaze at M & R Liquors in Manchester.
Manchester dispatchers say firefighters and medics were dispatched to M & R Liquors on Route 83, or the Tolland Turnpike, just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
No one was at the store when crews arrived. Police say people in the area called and reported the flames to dispatchers.
Tolland Turnpike is closed from Parker Street for about a half a mile north, just before the Vernon town line at Welles Road. Drivers should avoid the area.
Part of the building collapsed around 4:30 a.m. Luckily, crews had already begun to work solely from outside M & R, and no injuries have been reported.
Dispatchers tell News 8 that about 30 firefighters were still working to control the fire around 5:30 a.m.
Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.