Big liquor store blaze shuts down Tolland Turnpike in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A half a mile stretch of the Tolland Turnpike is shut down while firefighters battle a blaze at M & R Liquors in Manchester.

Manchester dispatchers say firefighters and medics were dispatched to M & R Liquors on Route 83, or the Tolland Turnpike, just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Members are on scene of a 2 Alarm fire at M&R Liquors on Tolland Tpke. https://t.co/jfSHg2T5wL — Manchester CT FF's (@Local1579) April 12, 2017

No one was at the store when crews arrived. Police say people in the area called and reported the flames to dispatchers.

Tolland Turnpike is closed from Parker Street for about a half a mile north, just before the Vernon town line at Welles Road. Drivers should avoid the area.

#BREAKING Firefighters are on scene of a fire at M&R Liquors on the Tolland Tpke. in #Manchester Details on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/0PIMdpQOBO — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) April 12, 2017

Part of the building collapsed around 4:30 a.m. Luckily, crews had already begun to work solely from outside M & R, and no injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers tell News 8 that about 30 firefighters were still working to control the fire around 5:30 a.m.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.