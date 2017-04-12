Bond reduction denied for man charged in trafficking ring

By Published:
Attorney Edward Gavin represents William Trefzger at a bond hearing at state Superior Court in Danbury, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Seventy-two-year-old Trefzger of Westport is being held on $250,000 bail. Trefzger appeared Tuesday in Danbury Superior Court on charges that he patronized a trafficked person. His lawyer argued he is not a flight risk, but the judge cited a prior sex assault conviction and said Trefzger is accused of taking advantage of some of the most vulnerable members of society. (Carol Kaliff/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A judge has refused to reduce bail for a man accused of involvement in a sex trafficking ring that preyed on men with mental illnesses.

Seventy-two-year-old William Trefzger of Westport is being held on $250,000 bail.

Trefzger appeared Tuesday in Danbury Superior Court on charges that he patronized a trafficked person.

His lawyer argued he is not a flight risk, but the judge cited a prior sex assault conviction and said Trefzger is accused of taking advantage of some of the most vulnerable members of society.

Danbury police say they have identified about 15 victims. Authorities say the men coerced into prostitution had severe psychological disorders and were addicted to drugs.

