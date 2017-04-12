Connecticut House votes to allow automated liquor machines

By Published:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Self-service liquor machines may soon be coming to a Connecticut bar near you.

The House of Representatives voted 129-19 Wednesday in favor of legislation allowing businesses with state liquor permits to offer automated machines that dispense beer and wine to customers.

The bill now awaits action in the Senate.

Under the proposal, a person verified to be at least 21 years old can purchase a payment card and then obtain up to 32 ounces of beer or 10 ounces of wine. The alcoholic beverage would be dispensed in single-serve 12-ounce glasses.

Proponents say the machines are novelty items, allowing customers to sample different flavors in small amounts before making a final purchase.

But Rep. Devin Carney, a Republican who voted no, said he worries such automation might lead to fewer jobs.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s