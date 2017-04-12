Connecticut Woman Starts Go Fund Me Campaign to Save Horse

REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) — Danielle Cyr grew up caring for horses, and over the years she has forged deep bonds with the majestic animals. She recently adopted a horse with a past, named, Chance.

“Chance is really, really like, kind of goofy,” Cyr explained. “[He’s] happy all the time, kind of snuggly.”

However, Chance was not always so happy.

“He’s really been beaten a lot, and he’s just been through hell,” Cyr explained. “He’s had days where he wasn’t fed, and he’s still so loving and sweet.”

The 15-year-old horse arrived at Cyr’s barn in Redding this past December.

“I got Chance because I needed a boarder to help me split the rent here,” she explained. “She kind of just never really came back and didn’t take care of him.”

Chance was in bad shape. He was underweight and suffering from several medical conditions.

“Chance has eye cancer,” Cyr said. “His eye was taken out. A vet actually donated that to us. His good eye has cataracts so we need to fix that. He also has a little melanomas all over his body.”

The spots on his body need to be frozen off, and even though his left eye was removed, at some point the cancer is expected to return and will need to be re-treated. The medical bills are quickly adding up.

“I’m thinking probably it’s going to be just medical wise probably around $10,000 just to get him where he needs to be,” Cyr said.

That’s where her friend Angelica Cassese stepped in.

“I knew she wouldn’t want to ask anybody for help,” Cassese said.

Cassese set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Chance’s care.

“The goal is $8,000 on there,” she said.

So far they have received more than $6,000.

“They’re really helping him,” Cyr explained. “He’s a great horse and I really want to give him a good life.”

Cyr feels especially connected to Chance because she too has melanoma in her left eye.

“It kind of brought awareness to what’s going on with me and made me stop putting it on the back burner,” she explained. “I think because I didn’t really want to get treatment or do anything for it, and seeing this kind of scared me.”

Cyr saw her oncologist last week and is planning on getting radiation treatment.

“I mean if he can do it, I can definitely do it,” Cyr said. “He’s had a much harder life than I.”

For Chance, life is much better nowadays.

“I will keep him for the rest of his life,” Cyr said. “He’s never going anywhere. He might be ridden a little bit but to us he’s just a pet and he’s really become a big part of our family. All of my horses are attached to him and we all love him so much.”

