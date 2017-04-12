Cruisin’ Connecticut – Easter Bunny Train Ride at Danbury Railway Museum

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Danbury, home of the Danbury Railway Museum. This Friday and Saturday, you can visit the museum and take a ride with the Easter Bunny.

Built in 1903 for the thriving New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad, the Danbury Station had an engine house and a freight house.

We took a ride on a rail car from 1925, built for the Redding company, which is a railroad out of Pennsylvania:

It’s been refurbished by our crew here. one of five cars that we have. The railroads go back to the mid 1800s, when the Danbury and Norwalk railroad was chartered.

While learning some of the history on-board the train, visitors can meet the Easter Bunny:

They do the train ride first, which is about 20 minutes long. Then we come back to our Easter Bunny car, get to see the Easter Bunny, and on board the train, we are going to have story telling and we’re going to be passing out coloring books.

Visit the Danbury Railway Museum: 120 White St, Danbury, CT 06810

