DEEP warns of cold, swift-moving waterways this time of year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– That gorgeous weather we had Tuesday may have had some people heading out onto the water. It may be boating weather on the surface, but if you end up in that water, you could be in trouble fast.

That’s because it takes the water a lot longer to warm up than the air, so the air may have felt like summer Tuesday with temperatures around 80, but the water of Long Island Sound is still a very chilly 45 degrees.

I’m not trying to keep you from going out on a boat, but if you do, be safe about it. Trout fishing season just started Saturday, so lots of people are out on rivers in boats. Those rivers are running extra fast right now because of recent rains and snow melt, so you have to beware of the current.

The most important thing to do is wear a life jacket. If you suddenly fall into 45 degree water, there is an immediate shock response where you will start to hyperventilate. That could cause you to swallow water and drown right away. After a few minutes in water that cold, you are going to lose the muscle coordination and strength to swim, tread water or get back in your boat.

If you’re gong out in a little kayak or something that easily capsizes, think about a wet or dry sit. Also, there is safety in numbers, so paddle with a friend. Have a phone or a marine radio in a waterproof bag, and let other people know you’re heading out on the water, so if something does happen, at least loved ones know you’re missing and can send help.

Bigger boats are registered with the state, but small boats with no motor don’t, so the state recommends putting an “If Found, please contact…” sticker on your small boat so if the boat turns up without you in it, they know who they’re looking for.