Derby High School offering support for students after fatal crash



SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– Twenty-year-old Shyheim Samuel was killed in a violent car crash on Rimmon Street after 9:30 Tuesday night. Samuel was one of six passengers. Police said he was in the back seat.

“The car was already upside down, there was yelling and screaming and people were running out of their houses in the ambulances and the police were coming I never saw so many red lights flashing,” said John Costello.

The car crashed into a utility pole flipping over.

“What happened with these kids is they went so fast they misjudged the curb and hit the curb and went airborne, they actually hit the pole halfway up,” said Costello.

John Costello was at the scene moments after the deadly crash.

“Five of the victims crawled out of the car and I thought at the time they were OK because the five were out,” said Costello.

Original Story: 1 dead, 5 injured in Seymour crash

“There was a bunch of different types of injuries, back injuries to lacerations to long injuries. Hence they all went to trauma centers,” said Kyle Kelley with Seymour Ambulance Association.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

“So many times people have come flying down this hill they don’t realize the speed they’re going,” said Costello.

Samuel was a former high school student at Derby High.

Derby Public Schools released this statement:

“Our Derby Family is saddened by the news of the accident in Seymour involving a Derby resident and former student. We are reaching out to our extended family members to support them in every way we can. Support services will be available at the high school for any students today and tomorrow and when students return to school next week.”

Police said this investigation is long from over.

“This will be a lengthy complete and thorough investigation. I do anticipate filing criminal charges in relation to this accident,” said Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Paul Satkowski.