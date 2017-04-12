Driver claims passenger threw him out of his own car in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police are investigating after a driver claimed his passenger threw him out of his own car.

New London Police responded to the area of Ocean Avenue and Plant Street on Tuesday, after receiving reports on a conscious man laying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, the man told police he was thrown from the car he was driving by his passenger.

The victim stated that the passenger, 23-year-old Victor Hall, became angry and got physical with him while he was driving.

The driver was taken to L&M Hospital for medical attention.

Police say Hall also has an active domestic violence warrant. The incident remains under investigation.