Easter may be the warmest of the century in Conn.

(WTNH) — The warm weather earlier this week is giving way to seasonable temperatures to round out the workweek and begin the Easter weekend. A warm front will move through Saturday night, and much warmer weather is ahead for Easter Sunday. The temperature will jump into the 70s, and this Easter has the potential to be the warmest in a while in Connecticut. Of course, the date of Easter changes from year to year, so sifting through the weather records is tedious.
I have looked back at the temperature and precipitation records in CT for every Easter since 2000. A few things jumped out at me. First, there have not been very many warm Easters in the past 17 years. The temperature has only eclipsed 70° at Windsor Locks three times, and it’s been above 70° in Bridgeport just once. Also, the temperature has not topped 53° in Bridgeport on more than half (10) of the Easters this century. So, this year’s warmth will be a welcome sight for most of us.
|Windsor Locks
|Bridgeport
|Year
|Easter
|High
Temperature
|Precipitation
|High
Temperature
|Precipitation
|2016
|March 27
|55°
|None
|47°
|None
|2015
|April 5
|50°
|0.01″
|53°
|Trace
|2014
|April 20
|61°
|None
|53°
|None
|2013
|March 31
|57°
|0.22″
|53°
|0.15″
|2012
|April 8
|62°
|None
|65°
|None
|2011
|April 24
|76°
|0.01″
|76°
|0.19″
|2010
|April 4
|76°
|None
|68°
|None
|2009
|April 12
|45°
|None
|48°
|None
|2008
|March 23
|44°
|None
|45°
|None
|2007
|April 8
|43°
|None
|43°
|Trace
|2006
|April 16
|62°
|None
|65°
|None
|2005
|March 27
|51°
|None
|46°
|None
|2004
|April 11
|55°
|None
|48°
|Trace
|2003
|April 20
|71°
|None
|59°
|None
|2002
|March 31
|63°
|0.01″
|56°
|0.28″
|2001
|April 15
|64°
|None
|62°
|None
|2000
|April 23
|50°
|Trace
|49°
|0.01″
We are expecting highs in the low to mid 70s at the Shoreline, and it may reach 80° inland. Our forecast as of Wednesday is for 75° in Bridgeport, and 81° at Windsor Locks. Those highs would rank as the second warmest Easter in Bridgeport, and the warmest in Windsor Locks since 2000. If I can find out what the warmest Easter on record is, I’ll pass that information along on Twitter and Facebook.
One other thing that surprised me about the Easter weather in the past 17 years is that there have not been any really rainy Easter Sundays. The three Easters with more than 0.01″ of rain since 2000 were in 2013, 2011, and 2002. It rained in the evening in 2013, in the late-afternoon in 2011, and around dawn then again in the evening in 2002. There is an outside chance of showers near dawn this year, and a slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower, but odds favor dry weather.