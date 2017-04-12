Easter may be the warmest of the century in Conn.

(WTNH) — The warm weather earlier this week is giving way to seasonable temperatures to round out the workweek and begin the Easter weekend. A warm front will move through Saturday night, and much warmer weather is ahead for Easter Sunday. The temperature will jump into the 70s, and this Easter has the potential to be the warmest in a while in Connecticut. Of course, the date of Easter changes from year to year, so sifting through the weather records is tedious.

I have looked back at the temperature and precipitation records in CT for every Easter since 2000. A few things jumped out at me. First, there have not been very many warm Easters in the past 17 years. The temperature has only eclipsed 70° at Windsor Locks three times, and it’s been above 70° in Bridgeport just once. Also, the temperature has not topped 53° in Bridgeport on more than half (10) of the Easters this century. So, this year’s warmth will be a welcome sight for most of us.

Windsor Locks Bridgeport Year Easter High

Temperature Precipitation High

Temperature Precipitation 2016 March 27 55° None 47° None 2015 April 5 50° 0.01″ 53° Trace 2014 April 20 61° None 53° None 2013 March 31 57° 0.22″ 53° 0.15″ 2012 April 8 62° None 65° None 2011 April 24 76° 0.01″ 76° 0.19″ 2010 April 4 76° None 68° None 2009 April 12 45° None 48° None 2008 March 23 44° None 45° None 2007 April 8 43° None 43° Trace 2006 April 16 62° None 65° None 2005 March 27 51° None 46° None 2004 April 11 55° None 48° Trace 2003 April 20 71° None 59° None 2002 March 31 63° 0.01″ 56° 0.28″ 2001 April 15 64° None 62° None 2000 April 23 50° Trace 49° 0.01″

We are expecting highs in the low to mid 70s at the Shoreline, and it may reach 80° inland. Our forecast as of Wednesday is for 75° in Bridgeport, and 81° at Windsor Locks. Those highs would rank as the second warmest Easter in Bridgeport, and the warmest in Windsor Locks since 2000. If I can find out what the warmest Easter on record is, I’ll pass that information along on Twitter and Facebook.

One other thing that surprised me about the Easter weather in the past 17 years is that there have not been any really rainy Easter Sundays. The three Easters with more than 0.01″ of rain since 2000 were in 2013, 2011, and 2002. It rained in the evening in 2013, in the late-afternoon in 2011, and around dawn then again in the evening in 2002. There is an outside chance of showers near dawn this year, and a slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower, but odds favor dry weather.