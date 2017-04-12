Elderly driver runs red light, hits woman in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 86-year-old driver hit a woman in West Hartford on Tuesday, police say.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Stefanie Lantz and her family were crossing at Farmington Avenue and Trout Brook Drive a little before 2:30 p.m. They say all traffic lights were red and pedestrian signals indicated the family could walk, but the driver went through the red light.

Police say an officer was at a nearby gas station when Lantz was hit. He provided help right away. The victim was then taken to Hartford Hospital. Her current condition isn’t known.