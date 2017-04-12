Gil on the Go: Lincoln-Bassett Community School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Gil on the Go, Meteorologist Gil Simmons visited students at the Lincoln-Bassett Community School in New Haven to talk about the weather.

One student says, “it looks cloudy.”

Gil says some showers are happening in the west. It’s mostly dry here in Connecticut, but there’s some rain coming into western Connecticut. The showers are moving across the state from the west to the east.

Temperatures are in the high 50’s, mid 60’s and low 70’s across the state. The students all agreed it was warm outside.

Once the showers move out after 3:00 or so, Gil says the temperature will warm up to near 70 degrees. He said you can expect 50’s and 60’s for the most part for the rest of the week.