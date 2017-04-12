Governor Malloy to address stopping air pollution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Consumer Commissioner Rob Klee is talking about stopping upwind states from dumping their air pollution on the northeast.

He’ll be speaking at a news conference in Hartford at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Specifically they will be speaking about the efforts of Connecticut and eight neighboring states who have jointly petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That petition was about requiring upwind states in the south and in the west to reduce their air pollution emissions that are carried to Connecticut by prevailing winds.

Malloy says the ultimate goal is protecting the health of residents and level the playing field for businesses.