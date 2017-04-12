Hamden fire department save hiker on Sleeping Giant

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Hamden firefighters needed to use their expertise, along with a basket and safety rope to save a hiker who suffered a fractured ankle near the quarry section of Sleeping Giant mountain.

Patient evacuation at Sleeping Giant State Park #Hamden pic.twitter.com/vtmSIqtUGk — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) April 11, 2017

The man suffered that accident when he slipped on some boulders during a hiking trip. Firefighters used what they call a slope evacuation to get the man, who has not been identified, safely off of the mountain.

One male patient rescued on the quarry side of Sleeping Giant. All companies now clearing. #Hamden pic.twitter.com/4FFO6WkQyF — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) April 11, 2017

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment and further evaluation.