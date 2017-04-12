Hartford police recovery butcher knife and brass knuckles after domestic dispute

By Published:
Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police Department stopped a domestic dispute from turning deadly on Tremont Street Monday.

Police were called to the apartment at 5:07 p.m. when the victim, identified as Jane Doe, said she was punched in the head by her live-in boyfriend, Timothy Van. Then, Van cut his wrist and blood was all over the apartment.

Doe told police Van was highly intoxicated and suffers from mental and emotional disorders. When police entered the apartment, Van had a large butcher knife in his right hand and brass knuckles in his left hand.

 

hartford domestic abuse brass knuckles Hartford police recovery butcher knife and brass knuckles after domestic dispute
Hartford Police Department

Police gave numerous commands to drop the weapons. Van walked toward the officers with the weapons. An officer then deployed his less lethal munition (bean bag round) at Van. He eventually dropped the weapons and was safely placed in handcuffs.

Van was taken to St. Francis Hospital for an emergency committal examination. An arrest warrant will be served at a later date. The victim decline medical attention and was referred to Domestic Violence Victim Services.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s