Hartford police recovery butcher knife and brass knuckles after domestic dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police Department stopped a domestic dispute from turning deadly on Tremont Street Monday.

Police were called to the apartment at 5:07 p.m. when the victim, identified as Jane Doe, said she was punched in the head by her live-in boyfriend, Timothy Van. Then, Van cut his wrist and blood was all over the apartment.

Doe told police Van was highly intoxicated and suffers from mental and emotional disorders. When police entered the apartment, Van had a large butcher knife in his right hand and brass knuckles in his left hand.

Police gave numerous commands to drop the weapons. Van walked toward the officers with the weapons. An officer then deployed his less lethal munition (bean bag round) at Van. He eventually dropped the weapons and was safely placed in handcuffs.

Van was taken to St. Francis Hospital for an emergency committal examination. An arrest warrant will be served at a later date. The victim decline medical attention and was referred to Domestic Violence Victim Services.