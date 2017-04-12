House Speaker says some tolls could be ready in 18 months

By Published:
Cars pass under toll sensor gantries hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Newton, Mass. The state Department of Transportation is discussing plans for demolishing the tollbooths as it gets ready to implement an all-electronic tolling system on Interstate 90 which runs the length of the state. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he believes at least some electronic tolls could be installed on Connecticut highways in about 18 months.

The Democrat on Wednesday said he questions predictions that the process to install the devices could take three or more years. Aresimowicz, who represents Berlin, says lawmakers have been learning from officials in states that have implemented electronic tolls.

He says timing is important because Connecticut’s main fund for transportation projects is expected to be “pretty much emptied out” by 2020, partly because the state is not generating enough gas tax revenue.

It’s unclear whether the General Assembly will authorize tolls this session. A bill recently cleared the Transportation Committee. But Aresimowicz says he expects tolls would ultimately be woven into the budget or another transportation bill.

