Jordan’s Furniture delivers 350 prom dresses to local boutique

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jordan’s Furniture is donating at least 350 prom dress as part of Project Hope CT’s “Say Yes To The Prom Dress” boutique.

This is all part of the Belle of the Ball prom dress collection drive that Jordan’s sponsors every year. Gently-used gowns and cocktail dresses were collected throughout February and March, to be distributed to girls in-need within the Greater New Haven community.

Jordan’s is dropping off the 350 dresses Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at 286 York Street in New Haven. Qualified teens will receive a prom dress free of charge. For more information, you can click here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s