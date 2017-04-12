Jordan’s Furniture delivers 350 prom dresses to local boutique

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jordan’s Furniture is donating at least 350 prom dress as part of Project Hope CT’s “Say Yes To The Prom Dress” boutique.

This is all part of the Belle of the Ball prom dress collection drive that Jordan’s sponsors every year. Gently-used gowns and cocktail dresses were collected throughout February and March, to be distributed to girls in-need within the Greater New Haven community.

Jordan’s is dropping off the 350 dresses Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at 286 York Street in New Haven. Qualified teens will receive a prom dress free of charge. For more information, you can click here.